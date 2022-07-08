EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $120,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,045,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,923,000 after acquiring an additional 64,894 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.91.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.73. 877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,365. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

