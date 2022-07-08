EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 866 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,655.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 132.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 35.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $210.07. 7,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,930. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.09 and a 200-day moving average of $267.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

