Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Trimmed by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $327.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.24. The company has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $332.74.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

