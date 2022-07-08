Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

