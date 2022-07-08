Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 28,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.5% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of EMR opened at $80.87 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

