Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Shares Down 2.7%

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72. 14 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.