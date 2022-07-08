Empty Set Dollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $1.92 million and $129.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00120259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00451085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032620 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

