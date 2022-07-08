Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

ENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.89 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.