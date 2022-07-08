Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) PT Lowered to GBX 2,500

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.27) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.27) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($24.95) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.55).

Shares of LON EDV traded up GBX 11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,678 ($20.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,818.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,818. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,505 ($18.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,176 ($26.35). The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,295.65.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

