Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$719.27.

TSE:EDV traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 98,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$24.89 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.63.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

