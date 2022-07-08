Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$719.27.
TSE:EDV traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 98,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$24.89 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.63.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at C$5,366,382.41.
About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
