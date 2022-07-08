Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after buying an additional 4,878,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 114,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,314,374. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

