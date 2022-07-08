Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average is $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

