Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 85.58%. Enservco updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

