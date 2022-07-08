Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

ENV opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

