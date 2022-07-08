Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of GMBLP stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70.

About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

