Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of GMBLP stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70.
About Esports Entertainment Group
