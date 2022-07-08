Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

