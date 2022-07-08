Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $55.89

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.89, but opened at $53.93. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. The company had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.52 per share, with a total value of $575,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,187,485 shares in the company, valued at $183,344,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,700. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

