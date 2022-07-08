ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stake Lowered by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.39% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

