European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.21) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($10.55). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.21), with a volume of 176,142 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 843 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 827.89.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:JEO)
