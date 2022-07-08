EventChain (EVC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,045.00

EventChain (EVC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $40,087.87 and approximately $2,045.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

