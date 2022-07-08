EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 10,752 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,590,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded up 0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching 9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 237,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.73 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSG Equity L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in EverCommerce by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,506 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

