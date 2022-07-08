EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 5,221 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,623.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately 8,791,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EverCommerce stock opened at 9.68 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of 7.73 and a one year high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of 9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of 11.80.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSG Equity L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $571,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,506 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.