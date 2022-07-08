Evercore ISI Cuts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $30.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.41 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $93,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

