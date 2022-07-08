EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 264,315 shares.The stock last traded at $25.73 and had previously closed at $23.65.
The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 788.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.