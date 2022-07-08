EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 264,315 shares.The stock last traded at $25.73 and had previously closed at $23.65.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 788.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth $37,047,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 679,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after buying an additional 666,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 609,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

