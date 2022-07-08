Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 7,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 409,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $69,600.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares in the company, valued at $452,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,649 shares of company stock worth $1,538,305. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 212.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

