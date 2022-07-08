Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.98) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €19.78 ($20.60) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €24.03 and its 200-day moving average is €25.97. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.