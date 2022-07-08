Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atos from €25.00 ($26.04) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.35.

AEXAY opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

