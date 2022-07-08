Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Senior Officer Acquires C$418,500.00 in Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adam Terwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

TSE EIF opened at C$43.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.78. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.0599997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 134.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC raised Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.86.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

