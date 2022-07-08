Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 158,789 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 40,507.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,789 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.