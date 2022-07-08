Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 45,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

