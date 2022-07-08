Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,835 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for 1.2% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $58,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

