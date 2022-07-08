Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,416 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

