Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.69 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day moving average of $184.72.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

