Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $140.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2,534.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $140,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $187.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.