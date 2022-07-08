Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,899 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $41,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,939,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 446,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 388,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 377,494 shares during the period.

BATS PFFD opened at $21.38 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

