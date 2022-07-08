Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 81,727 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of DraftKings worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

