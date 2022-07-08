Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 10,489 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

