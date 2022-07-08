Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 14,590 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 105,203 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 35,462 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,715 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,998,000 after acquiring an additional 564,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,327 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.55 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.99 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

