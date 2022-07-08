Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 74,053 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,053 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Penn National Gaming worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

