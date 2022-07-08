Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC opened at $44.39 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.