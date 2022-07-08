ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of EXLS opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. ExlService has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $156.15.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

