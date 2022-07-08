extraDNA (XDNA) Price Up 3.7% This Week

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $99,713.38 and approximately $35,220.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,584.98 or 0.99873492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00211737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00217887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00104499 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00053423 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004551 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

