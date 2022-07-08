FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-$13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Shares of FDS stock remained flat at $$401.85 on Friday. 229,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $407.50.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,645 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

