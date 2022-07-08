Fairfx Group (LON:FFX) Trading Up 1.2%

Fairfx Group PLC (LON:FFX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.51). 199,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 518,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).

The company has a market cap of £204.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.50.

Get Fairfx Group alerts:

Fairfx Group Company Profile (LON:FFX)

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.