Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading Down 1.7%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.59. 42,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 41,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.
Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter.
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.
