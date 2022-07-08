Fear (FEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $395,674.00

Fear (FEAR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Fear has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $395,674.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

