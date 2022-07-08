Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 1,870 ($22.64) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,030 ($36.69) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,090.00.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

