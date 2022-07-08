Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 4,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

