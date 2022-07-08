First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Foundation traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.