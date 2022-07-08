First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FGBI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of FGBI opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

